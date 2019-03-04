|
|
Brandon M. Herrington
Mt. Olive—Brandon M. Herrington, 35 of Mt. Olive passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. Herrington's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Randall's Chapel PFWB in Newton Grove. The Rev. Horace Johnson will be officiating the service. Mr. Herrington will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Newton Grove on Tuesday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Brandon's survivors include his wife, Amanda D. Herrington; his children, Isaiah, Grace and Evelyn; mother, Baxter Ann Sisk and husband Terry of Fayetteville; father, Steven Herrington of Fayetteville; sister, Tiffany Pafford and husband Cliff of Cameron; and his grandmother, Star Herrington-Beaman of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brandon Herrington Memorial Trust Fund c/o First Citizens Bank PO Box 116, Newton Grove NC 28366.
Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, North Carolina
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019