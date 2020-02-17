|
|
Brandon Paul Smalls
Lumber Bridge—Mr. Brandon P. Smalls age 19 of 166 Brooke Run Lumber Bridge, NC departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Covenant Love Church. Burial: Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his parents, Bernard Paul Smalls, Sr. (Veronica); brother, Bernard Paul Smalls, Jr; grandparents, Josephus Smalls Sr. (Julia) and Naomi Jenkins Andrews (Alonzo) ; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home; the family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020