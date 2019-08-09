|
Brantley M. Cheney III
Fayetteville — Brantley M. "Sonny" Cheney III, 69, of Fayetteville ~ went to his heavenly home on 8-7-2019 at CFVMC. Sonny was preceded in death by his father Brantley M. Cheney II and wife Faris Dunn Cheney along with his brother William Lowell "Dub" Cheney. Memorial Service will be held at First Church Fayetteville on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6pm. Officiated by Pastor Daryle Williams. Sonny is survived by his daughter of 30 years Rebekah Cheney of Fayetteville. Loving family members include sisters Scarlett A. Cheney of Fayetteville, Martha Stout and husband Robert Sr. of New Holland Ohio. Nieces, Cheryl Flex and husband Michael of Fayetteville, Jamie Hwang and husband Hyon of Cameron, Jordan and Madison McMurray of Linden. Nephews, Robert Stout Jr and wife Cheryl of Rapid City, SD and Thomas Stout and wife Nicole of Norwood, Ohio.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019