Brenda C. SponslerHope Mills—Brenda Carter Sponsler, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 14th, 2020.Brenda was born on August 22, 1953 in Hope Mills. She attended Robeson Community College where she obtained both her LPN and RN degrees. She worked relentlessly for her patients and families spending 28 years at Cape Fear Valley Medical Clinics. Brenda was married to Elmer "Bud" Sponsler. She was the mother of one son, James Halliburton and grandmother to two grandchildren, Emma and Coleman – the loves of her life. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers and two sisters. She was also preceded by her son James Halliburton.She is survived by her husband, Bud, daughter-in-law Amber and grandchildren Emma and Coleman. She is survived by many more brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Green Springs Baptist Church in Parkton.Masks are required to attend the service unless medically exempt.