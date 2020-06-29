Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Eason

Godwin— Brenda Eason, 73, passed June 26, 2020. Funeral: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at South River Community Church in Wade Burial: McMillan Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:30pm - 1:30pm at the church prior to the service. A service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.



