|
|
Brenda Edge Hoard
Fayetteville, NC—Ms. Brenda Edge Hoard, 72, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on October 24, 2019.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Thelma Evans and Henry Marvin Edge; her brothers, Henry Marvin Edge, Jr., JT Edge, and Donnie Edge; her sisters, Hazel Driggers, Doris Gautier, and Kathryn Edwards; and her son, Reid McFadyen.
Brenda is survived by her children, Dedra McFadyen of the home, Neil McFadyen of Florida, and Myranda Jeffrey and husband, Gary of Trenton, NC; her daughter-in-law, Kim Milford of Port Richey, FL; her stepson, Chuck Taylor and wife, Terri of St. Pauls, NC; her sisters, Inez Hensley of Texas and Jenny Ross of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sierra, Kiyah, Konnor, and Alex; and several nieces, nephews, and very special and close friends.
Ms. Hoard was known as "Momma" by many of the people in her life due to her endlessly loving personality. Everyone who met or knew her had been touched by her in some way. She would give you the shirt off her back, and the food off her plate. Brenda was truly a beautiful, warm, and kind soul.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 28, 2019 in the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry "Glen" Hoard and Pastor Gary Leviner officiating. The burial will follow immediately after the service at Lafayette Memorial Park West.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019