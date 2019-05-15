Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC
View Map

Brenda Hawkes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda Hawkes Obituary

Hope Mills — Brenda Faye Hawkes, 73, of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Cumberland County, Brenda was the daughter of the late J. W. and Margaret Harrington. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, J. W. Harrington, Jr.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Harry Hawkes; daughter, Tonya Hawkes and fiance, John Judson Jr., of Fayetteville; sons, Barry Hawkes and wife, Alie, of Hope Mills, and Harry Hawkes Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Wagram; godson, Shane O'Quinn of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Taylor Dailey and wife, Ashley, Katie Hawkes, Kevin Hawkes, and Brianna Hawkes; sister, Geraldine Alsup-Proctor and husband, Charles, of Hope Mills; brother, Eugene Harrington and wife, Clair, of Denver, CO; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Brenda loved spending time in her yard, planting flowers, and enjoying time with her animals, Pepper, Bella, and Sarah Jane.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now