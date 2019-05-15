|
Hope Mills — Brenda Faye Hawkes, 73, of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Cumberland County, Brenda was the daughter of the late J. W. and Margaret Harrington. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, J. W. Harrington, Jr.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Harry Hawkes; daughter, Tonya Hawkes and fiance, John Judson Jr., of Fayetteville; sons, Barry Hawkes and wife, Alie, of Hope Mills, and Harry Hawkes Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Wagram; godson, Shane O'Quinn of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Taylor Dailey and wife, Ashley, Katie Hawkes, Kevin Hawkes, and Brianna Hawkes; sister, Geraldine Alsup-Proctor and husband, Charles, of Hope Mills; brother, Eugene Harrington and wife, Clair, of Denver, CO; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Brenda loved spending time in her yard, planting flowers, and enjoying time with her animals, Pepper, Bella, and Sarah Jane.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 16, 2019