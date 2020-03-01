Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Brenda Karen Batton


1950 - 2020
Brenda Karen Batton Obituary
Brenda Karen Batton
Fayetteville— Mrs. Brenda Karen Batton, of Fayetteville passed away on February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Scates, her parents Frances and Dave Scates, and her brother Phillip Scates. Brenda is survived by her brother David Scates of Fayetteville; 2 sisters Gloria Miller and husband Bob Edwards of Wilmington, Ann McGee and husband Reeves of Durham; several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on March 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on March 3, 2020 in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
