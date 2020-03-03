|
Brenda Kay Tanner
Autryville—Ms. Brenda Kay Tanner, 64 passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg, officiating will be Rev. Larry West.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Edison Cashwell and Mary Elizabeth Tanner Cashwell; and her husband, Gene Thomas Tanner.
She is survived by her daughter, Candice York & husband, Joel of Lillington and Gene Brentley Tanner & wife, Beth of Cary; brother, Reuben Cashwell & wife, Fay of Autryville; sisters, Merlene Howell and Betty Jean Tanner both of Autryville; grandchildren, Kaylee, Andrew and Meagan Carter, Clara and Emma Tanner; great granddaughter, Madisyn Norris; and an uncle, Ernest Howell & wife, Lou of Autryville.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020