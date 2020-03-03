Home

POWERED BY

Brenda Kay Tanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Kay Tanner Obituary
Brenda Kay Tanner
Autryville—Ms. Brenda Kay Tanner, 64 passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg, officiating will be Rev. Larry West.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Edison Cashwell and Mary Elizabeth Tanner Cashwell; and her husband, Gene Thomas Tanner.
She is survived by her daughter, Candice York & husband, Joel of Lillington and Gene Brentley Tanner & wife, Beth of Cary; brother, Reuben Cashwell & wife, Fay of Autryville; sisters, Merlene Howell and Betty Jean Tanner both of Autryville; grandchildren, Kaylee, Andrew and Meagan Carter, Clara and Emma Tanner; great granddaughter, Madisyn Norris; and an uncle, Ernest Howell & wife, Lou of Autryville.
Services by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -