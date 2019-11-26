|
Brenda Lou McSwain West
Cameron—Brenda Lou McSwain West, age 75 of Cameron passed on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. No services are planned at this time. Mrs. West was born December 14, 1943 in Shelby, NC to the late Arland Wake McSwain and Inez Darnis Lanier McSwain. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Lee West, Five daughters, Kimberly Lou West of Tennessee; Sharon Regina Bentley and husband James of Grays Creek, NC; Michelle Yvette West of Texas; Trina Lee West of North Carolina; Brenda Cheryl Molchan of North Carolina; One sister, Linda Marie Suttle of Shelby, NC; Several grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019