Brenda McMillan Haines
Parkton—Brenda Faye McMillan Haines, 71, of Parkton, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Stedman Paul and Beulah Anderson McMillan. She was also preceded in death by her husband Paul Stephen Haines.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery Haines & wife Paula of Hope Mills; three grandsons, Kyle Haines and Logan Haines both of Hope Mills and Dylan Haines of Parkton; a sister, Frances Musselwhite & husband Jimmy of Parkton; a brother, David McMillan & wife Sharon of Hope Mills.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019