Brian Alexander Watson
Fayetteville—On Monday May 27, 2019, Brian Alexander Watson entered into eternal life in heaven at the age of 46. Brian was born in Fayetteville on December 22, 1972 to Jack A. and Phyllis B. Watson.
Brian graduated from Terry Sanford High School in 1991 where he played football and baseball then continued his education at North Carolina State University where he received a degree in horticulture.
From an early age Brian loved to work outdoors and started his first small business mowing lawns when he was 11 years old. After college he owned and operated Watson Nursery and later was employed by D.R. Horton as a construction manager.
His children were his pride and joy and he loved supporting them in their year-round sporting events and spending time taking impromptu trips, watching movies, and eating out. In his free time, Brian could be found planting beautiful landscapes, tinkering in wood working, running a bobcat, and spending time with family and friends at White Lake or Holden Beach. He loved talking to people and found joy in mentoring those who needed him. Brian was actively involved in Men's Bible Study and small group at Manna Church.
Brian is survived by three children, Cam, Davis, and Maggy Watson all of Fayetteville; parents Jack A. and Phyllis B. Watson of Fayetteville; sisters, Terri Brownlee (Mike) of Cary and Beth Tyson of Leland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Manna Church – Executive Place Site (630 Executive Place, Fayetteville). Family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. and immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Duke Cancer Center (In memory of Brian Watson, Duke Cancer Center, 710 W. Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701), Gideon's International (P.O. Box 53583, Fayetteville, NC 28305), or a .
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2019