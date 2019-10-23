Home

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
293 Bethel Baptist Road
Spring Lake, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
293 Bethel Baptist Road
Spring Lake, NC
Brian Allen Sherrer


1960 - 2019
Brian Allen Sherrer Obituary
Brian Allen Sherrer
Spring Lake—Brian Allen Sherrer passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Fort Eustis, VA on May 15, 1960 to Mr. and Mrs. Garnett B. Sherrer.
Brian was a lifelong member of the Spring Lake community. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his friends and fellow believers.
He is survived by his father, Garnett Bryson Sherrer of Cary, NC; brother, Randolph Sherrer of Raleigh, NC; and three children, Katrina Kirshner (Joe), Jason Sherrer and James Sherrer, all of Pittsburgh, PA; and five grandchildren, Taylor Kirschner, Bryson Kirschner, Hailee Sherrer, Jaiden Sherrer and Dawson Sherrer.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Batson Sherrer.
Services will be held Saturday, October, 26, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 293 Bethel Baptist Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
