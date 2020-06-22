Brian Keith Cordell
Fayetteville— Brian Keith Cordell, 44, passed June 20, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 5-7:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.