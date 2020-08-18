1/1
Brian Scott Odom II
1999 - 2020
Brian Scott Odom, II
Hope Mills—Brian Scott Odom, II, 20 of Hope Mills passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a skateboarding accident, which was one of the sports he loved. Brian was born on November 27, 1999 in Cumberland County. He was a 2019 graduate of Southview High School where he was a Track and Cross Country Star. After graduating he attended Sandhills Community College where he also worked at Dairy Queen and High Definition Pressure Washing in Southern Pines. He always had a way of making everyone smile and laugh.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindy McClendon officiating.
Surviving are his parents, Tashia Weiler and Jon Sorensen; brothers, Matthew, Jacob and Joshua Odom; grandmothers, Rhonda Thompson, Sandra Sorensen and Martyne Malone; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
