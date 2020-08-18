Brian Scott Odom, II
Hope Mills—Brian Scott Odom, II, 20 of Hope Mills passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a skateboarding accident, which was one of the sports he loved. Brian was born on November 27, 1999 in Cumberland County. He was a 2019 graduate of Southview High School where he was a Track and Cross Country Star. After graduating he attended Sandhills Community College where he also worked at Dairy Queen and High Definition Pressure Washing in Southern Pines. He always had a way of making everyone smile and laugh.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindy McClendon officiating.
Surviving are his parents, Tashia Weiler and Jon Sorensen; brothers, Matthew, Jacob and Joshua Odom; grandmothers, Rhonda Thompson, Sandra Sorensen and Martyne Malone; many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com