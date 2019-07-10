Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Brian Todd Morris

Brian Todd Morris Obituary
Brian Todd Morris
Fayetteville—Brian Morris, 46, of Fayetteville, passed away on July 10, 2019, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.
He was born on July 8, 1973. Preceding Brian in death was his daughter, Bella Marie Morris; his mother, Sandra Morris; and his grandmother, Helen Twigg.
Brian leaves behind his son, Brandon Morris, his father and stepmother, Sterling Morris and Marlene Taylor.
The family will welcome friends at St. Andrews United Methodist Church from 10am to 11 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Brian's funeral will follow at 11am. He will be laid to rest at St. Andrews United Methodist Church Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 10 to July 11, 2019
