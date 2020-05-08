|
Brigham B. Wilson
Bunnlevel—Brigham B. Wilson, 91, of Bunnlevel, NC, passed away at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mr. Wilson retired from the US Army after 22 years of service. He was awarded 4 Bronze stars during his Korean War service. He was a loyal member of Union United Methodist Church along with being a life member of Grand Lodge of Kentucky, Russell Springs Lodge 941.
Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Algie Wilson; brothers, Bryon Wilson, Kenny Wilson, Gloyen Wilson, Leon Wilson and Phillip Wilson; and sisters, Gay Hadley and Barbara Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen Wilson; son, Douglas Wilson and wife, Doris; daughter, Rhodeena Gonzalez and husband, Tom; and son, Donald Wilson and wife, Delores; sister, Margaret Gaskins of Russell Springs, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Interment will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC at a later date.
Condolences may be made adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2020