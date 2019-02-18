|
SFC (Ret) Brighton "Jim" Irwin Moyer
Hope Mills—SFC (Ret) Brighton 'Jim' Irwin Moyer, 82, of Hope Mills, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 14, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home with family.
Born on May 19, 1936 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Brighton and Edith Schuler Moyer. Along with his parents, Jim is also preceded in death by his brother Dallas Heckman, and sisters, Grace Kern & Arlene Edelman, all of PA.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Moyer of Hope Mills; 4 daughters, Patricia Fields and husband Max, of Hope Mills, Tracy Hodges and husband Gene of Vanceboro, Karen Wilkins and husband Allen of Hope Mills, and Amanda Walters and husband Wesley of Fayetteville; 6 grandchildren, Casey Fields, Alex Hodges, Liz Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Landon Walters, and Alexis Walters; a great granddaughter, Sloane Fields; 2 nephews, Dennis Edelman and Dallas Heckman Jr; and 2 nieces, Denise Hill and Janell Banyas, all of PA.
While serving in the US Army, Jim was awarded 3 Bronze Stars, 4 Good Conduct Medals, and 2 Army Commendation Medals.
After his military career, he worked for Trudeau & American Carpets for many years. During these years he worked with many of the areas home builders. Then he worked for Ambassador House of Pancakes/Quality Inn 301, retiring in 2007.
Brighton will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all at Pruitt Hospice that helped with the care that Jim received, especially his CNA who was there every single week from the beginning.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23 by Rev. Elton Bryon in the chapel of Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services, 4721 Dunrobin Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Interment with full military honors will follow immediately at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304. The family will receive friends an hour before memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Mills Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5855 Rockfish Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348, Attn: Building Fund, or .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019