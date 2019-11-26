|
|
Brittany "Cheyenne" Ray Fowler
Vass—Brittany "Cheyenne" Ray Fowler, age 23, of Vass, NC, passed on November 22, 2019 at UNC in Chapel Hill, NC. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at Mount Pleasant Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Vass, NC from 1-5pm. Cheyenne was born on March 18, 1996 in Asheville, NC to Scarlette Tweed Rhodes and David Ray. She graduated from Overhills High School and obtained her ADN degree from Sandhills Community College. She was completing her BSN degree from Fayetteville State University. Cheyenne was a Registered Nurse specializing in orthopedics at Moore Regional Hospital.
Cheyenne is survived by: her loving husband of 2 years, Austin Fowler; their 20-month-old son, Calum Fowler; her mother, Scarlette (Kurt) Rhodes of Spring Lake; her father, David Ray of Canton; her grandparents, Claude & Daphine Godfrey Tweed of Spring Lake and Terry & Judy Guy Ray of Canton; her sister, Lindsay (Bryant) Dooley of Spring Lake, stepbrothers, David (Ericka) Rhodes of Spring Lake and Erik Rhodes of Wilmington. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, the entire Fowler/Collins family that treated her as their own, as well as other relatives and so many friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in honor of Brittany Cheyenne Fowler at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-brittany-cheyenne-fowler. Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019