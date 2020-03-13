|
|
Brunell O. Hutchinson
Southern Pines—Brunell Odom Hutchinson, 98, of Fayetteville passed away on March 12, 2020 at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center in Southern Pines.
Brunell was born on August 8, 1921 to the late Thomas W. and Bessie Wing Odom in Lyons, Georgia. Preceding her in death are her husband Frank Hutchinson and one son Keith Hutchinson.
She will be missed by her family. She leaves behind one son, Ken Hutchinson and his wife, Gwendy of Southern Pines; one daughter, Fay Jones and her husband Cackie of Southern Pines; and her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at LaFayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020