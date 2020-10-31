Buddy Ray SheltonFayetteville—Buddy Ray Shelton beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Buddy was born June 1, 1938 in Tennessee.After serving his country at Fort Bragg, he adopted Fayetteville as his home. He was a long-time owner of Cape Fear Janitorial Supply as well as other businesses.He was an active member in his community and formed the Rae-O-Hope Pool and Center with other parents to provide a safe drug free venue for teenagers. He raised money and helped build the Sunday School building for his beloved Church Cumberland Baptist. He served on the Fayetteville Academy Board raising money to build the school library.He was a larger than life character who loved to laugh. He was a dedicated father, husband, and friend as well as a devout Christian.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Conley and Bessie Shelton, his beloved brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Shelton and his great granddaughter, Savannah Pruitt.He is survived by his wife Shirley; children, Ralph Pruitt (Susan) and Cindy Shelton Evans (Wayne); grandchildren, Josh Pruitt (Becky) and Amanda Starling (Steven); great grandchildren, Blake Evans, Gabriel Starling, Mason Pruitt, and Lilly Pruitt and sisters, Ann Ridge (Jim) and Judy Davis (Jim).The Family will hold a private service to celebrate Buddy's life at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home followed by interment at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate cards.