Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Westly Heights United Methodist Church
304 Trinity Street
Fayetteville, NC
Bunnie Sue (Winkle) Parker


1952 - 2019
Bunnie Sue (Winkle) Parker Obituary
Bunnie Sue (Winkle) Parker
Hope Mills—Bunnie Parker, 67, of Hope Mills, NC was called home on December 31, 2019. She was born February 7, 1952 in Winchester, IN to Oscar and Mary Anne (Corbly) Winkle.
Bunnie is survived by her husband, William (Pee Wee) Parker; sons, Johnny Ray, Billy, Stevie, Johnny, and Justin; daughters, Serena, Malinda, and Denice; she also leaves behind her sister, Aunt "Kimmie" Winkle; twenty-one grandchildren and ten great grandchildren with three more on the way.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 at the Westly Heights United Methodist Church, 304 Trinity Street, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
