Burl Richardson Jr.
1937 - 2020
Burl Richardson, Jr.
SPRING LAKE—Burl Richardson, Jr., age 83 of Spring Lake, NC departed this life on December 2, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife of 44 years, Mary Alice Richardson. He is survived by seven children, twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren; five sisters and one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at Adcock Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg at 12:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
