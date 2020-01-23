|
Burton Dale Gates
Fayetteville—CSM (US Army Ret) Burton Dale Gates, age 70, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, NC.
Dale, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, leaves behind his dear wife of 52 years, Sheila; his son, Burton and his wife, Cara; three loving grandchildren, Burton Dale Gates, III (called Dale after his papa), Caelyn, and Amelia. He is survived by four brothers, Ron, Terry, Tim, and Bobby, and three sisters, Linda, Teresa, and Roberta and their families. Dale was loved by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as many other extended family and friends.
Visitation with Service following will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Northview Baptist Church, 7455 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28311. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of Northview Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020