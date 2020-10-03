1/
Byron Ammie Faircloth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byron Ammie Faircloth
Fayetteville—Mr. Byron Ammie Faircloth, 65 passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 5064 Macedonia Church Road, Fayetteville, officiating will be Rev. Alan West. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home in Stedman.
Byron worked for Cashwell Appliance for over 40 years. Byron was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend to all who met him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne M. Faircloth.
He is survived by his loving wife, whom he has been with for 32 years, Paula Faircloth of the home; mother, Ruby Horne Cashwell & husband, Robert of Autryville; daughter, Tracy Chavis of Fayetteville; step-daughter, Jessica Brewer & husband, David of Dunn; step-son, Tim Beach of Ohio; 4 grandsons, Justin Chavis and Dustin Chavis both of Fayetteville, Devon and Seth Beach both of Roseboro; 3 granddaughters, Makayla Beach, Seryna and Emily Brewer all of Dunn; 6 step-sisters, Cassandra, Kathleen, Carolyn, Roberta, Diane, Donna; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved