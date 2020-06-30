Byron Martin Leavell
Hope Mills— Byron Martin Leavell, 53, passed June 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 3:00 P.M.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
JUL
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
