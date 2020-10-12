Byshari Mekhi WestleyFayetteville—Byshari Mekhi Westlley, age 18 of 501 Polygon Place departed this life Saturday, October 10th. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 12:00 Noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Friday, Oct. 23rd 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: parents, Russell and Melissa Westley Jr.; siblings, Jacquez Gibson, Trillany Purdie, and Zoe Westley; grandparents, Russell Westley Sr., Deborah Ann Westley and Bill Purdie; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.