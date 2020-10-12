1/1
Byshari Mekhi Westley
Byshari Mekhi Westley
Fayetteville—Byshari Mekhi Westlley, age 18 of 501 Polygon Place departed this life Saturday, October 10th. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 12:00 Noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Friday, Oct. 23rd 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: parents, Russell and Melissa Westley Jr.; siblings, Jacquez Gibson, Trillany Purdie, and Zoe Westley; grandparents, Russell Westley Sr., Deborah Ann Westley and Bill Purdie; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, 2020.
