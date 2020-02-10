|
C. Diana Rippy Blackwood
Fayetteville—Catherine Diana Rippy Blackwood, 79, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A native of Hillsborough, Diana was the daughter of the late Garland and Dellie Rippy. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Garl-Dean Rippy Wilson; and her daughter, Debra Kay Blackwood Caulder.
Diana worked and retired from both Black and Decker and the Cumberland County School System.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Blackwood; two grandsons, Steven Caulder and wife Sandra, and Brian Caulder and Brandi Hoskins; three great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Hannah Caulder; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, with services following.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cape Fear Valley Homecare and Hospice as well as the doctors, nurses and care staff at Cape Fear Valley Hospital South Tower, 8th floor, for taking such wonderful care of Diana.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020