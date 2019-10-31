|
|
Cacilie Gange
Fayetteville—Cacilie Gange, 95, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Highland House Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mathew Gange, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Mathew J. Gange, Jr. and wife, Kathy of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Carmen Morefield of Byron, GA; her brother, Werner Wust of Germany; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church with Father Marlon Mendieta officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. The burial will follow immediately after the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saint Patrick Catholic Church or the Fayetteville Care Clinic at thecareclinic.org/donate.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019