Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church

Cacilie Gange


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cacilie Gange Obituary
Cacilie Gange
Fayetteville—Cacilie Gange, 95, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Highland House Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mathew Gange, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Mathew J. Gange, Jr. and wife, Kathy of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Carmen Morefield of Byron, GA; her brother, Werner Wust of Germany; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church with Father Marlon Mendieta officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. The burial will follow immediately after the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saint Patrick Catholic Church or the Fayetteville Care Clinic at thecareclinic.org/donate.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cacilie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -