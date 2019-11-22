|
|
SFC (Ret.) Callisto Basilis Abraham
Fayetteville—SFC (Ret.) Callisto Basilis Abraham, 83, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1936 in Anguar, Palau to the late Uchelius Basilisa Abraham and Ngirchelui Abraham.
Callisto served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired after 22 years of service. He went on to serve an additional 20 years with Civil Service. Callisto was a very active member of the Retired Signal Soldiers Association, where he served as Treasurer for a number of years. He was a member of the Palau Catholic Church and was the oldest living male of the Abraham family. Callisto was an avid football fan and enjoyed spending time watching games. He will be remembered as a family man who was a great provider, and above all enjoyed spending time with his family and cherishing the memories made together.
Callisto was preceded in death by his siblings Yamada, Angeles, Kikuch, Isac, Martina, Lucio, and Antonio; and his grandson Keriik Abraham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tae Abraham; three daughters Evafra E. Abraham, Faustina T. Abraham-Clouser, and Jinny Abraham; two sisters Faustina Saburo and Hermana Abraham; and three grandsons Star Abraham, Lansang Abraham, and Rikki Abraham.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday November 26 at 12PM at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Signal Soldiers Association at Post Office Box 72236 Fort Bragg, North Carolina 28307
