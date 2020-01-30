Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Calvin A. James


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin A. James Obituary
Calvin A. James
Fayetteville—Calvin A. James age 76 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife, Delorice Vinson James; daughters, Angela Crayton, Erica James, and Tina Wynn; brother, Roy James; two grandchildren, Kenya & Solomon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -