|
|
Calvin A. James
Fayetteville—Calvin A. James age 76 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife, Delorice Vinson James; daughters, Angela Crayton, Erica James, and Tina Wynn; brother, Roy James; two grandchildren, Kenya & Solomon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020