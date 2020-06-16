Calvin Ashford
Fayetteville— Calvin Domonique Ashford, 36, passed June 10, 2020. Graveside services Thursday at 12 noon, Northside Cemetery in Fayetteville. A viewing will be held at the funeral home today from 5-7pm.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.