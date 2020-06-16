Calvin Ashford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Ashford
Fayetteville— Calvin Domonique Ashford, 36, passed June 10, 2020. Graveside services Thursday at 12 noon, Northside Cemetery in Fayetteville. A viewing will be held at the funeral home today from 5-7pm.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Northside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 15, 2020
My friendu will truly be missed fly high baby
Latarsha Charles
Friend
June 15, 2020
On behalf of our company, Honeywell Electrical Installation, working for Amazon in Garner North Carolina, we offer our sympathy and condolences to Calvin's family. No words can ease such a tragic loss but Calvin was a great employee and coworker and we shall keep you all in our prayers!
Decinda Davis
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved