Calvin "Craig" Jones
Anderson Creek—Calvin "Craig" Jones, 71, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
He loved his country and was proud of his military service in the United States Army and of his service in Vietnam. He enjoyed a very active lifestyle. He was an avid golfer and NC State Football fan. He also enjoyed fishing and going to the gym. Craig was a loyal friend to all who knew him.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hart Jones. He is survived by his wife, Karen Crandall Jones; mother, Jane Elizabeth Craig Jones; son, Matthew Jones of Virginia Beach, VA; stepsons, Michael Loconto and wife, Wendy, of Raleigh, NC and Brian Loconto and wife, Lauren, of Jacksonville, NC; brother, Thomas Jones and wife, Elaine, of Raleigh, NC; and two grandchildren, Kira and Drake.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020