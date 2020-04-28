|

Calvin Tenhet Sr.
Spring Lake—MSG (Ret) Calvin L. Tenhet Sr.
May 13, 1934 - April 14, 2020
On April 14, 2020, Calvin LeVearn Tenhet Sr., 85, of Spring Lake, succumbed to the COVID-19 Virus and was privately laid to rest at Riverview Memorial Gardens, Spring Lake, NC on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Martha Louise Tenhet (Sept 30, 2008) and is survived by his three children:
Calvin L. Tenhet Jr. of Rowlett, TX, his wife, Caroline, their son, Trey and his wife, Jessica of McKinney, TX, and daughter, Crystal of Rowlett, TX.
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Robert D. Tenhet of Black Mountain, NC, and his wife, Lt. Col. (Ret) Mary E. Tenhet, Martha Sharon Willett of Fuquay -Varina, NC, her husband, MSgt (Ret) Kenneth Willett, their son, Caleb and his wife, Lindsay of Fuquay, NC. and son, Joshua of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Our cousin, Joseph Arthur Lawrence of Fayetteville, NC, and his wife, Elaine; who dad loved as if he were his own son.
Great grandchildren: Malakai, Everleigh, and Mattie Louise; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Cal Sr. was born on May 13, 1934 in Darling, Mississippi to Arthur L. and Nora E. Tenhet. The youngest of ten siblings, he was fondly referred to as "Buddy" by all his family and childhood friends. He grew-up in towns around the Mississippi Delta as well as in Memphis, TN. He spent his youth helping out on the family's farm picking cotton and as an athlete in several sports including football, basketball, baseball and gymnastics; sports was his passion. He was recognized as an All-State player in football, his favorite sport, for the state of Mississippi in his senior year of high school.
Cal Sr. served honorably in the US Army from August 1953 to August 1974, having served in the 173rd Bde (Europe), the 82nd Abn Div, Fort Bragg, NC and completed two tours in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group. He retired from the military to see his vision realized of creating a burgeoning recreational department in a town that was in dire need of athletic, fun and team-building outlets for its thriving community. With his bare hands and the assistance of friends, who wanted to help see this vision realized, he laid the foundation as well as created several teams competing in recreation leagues across the town and county consisting of football, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, bowling, annual golf tournaments, Senior Olympics, cheerleading squads and eventually added a Senior Citizens Center. He spent years as a volunteer and eventually became the very first Recreational Director from 1975-2002 for the Town of Spring Lake; all the while coaching his favorite team, the Spring Lake Bulldogs Pop Warner bantam football team, winning 27 titles in the 30+ years he coached the team. Thousands of children from Spring Lake and around the Ft. Bragg area knew him admiringly as 'Coach' Tenhet.
To honor our father's life story and his myriad of accomplishments for the Town of Spring Lake, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Spring Lake First Baptist Church or our father's passion, the Town of Spring Lake Youth Activities Program, are welcomed and much appreciated.
We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8)
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020