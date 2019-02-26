|
|
Candice N. Farnsworth
Fayetteville—Miss Candice N. Farnsworth, 46, of Fayetteville passed away on February 26, 2019. She is survived by her son Tony McAndrew of Raeford. Both parents Jim and Cheryl Farnsworth of Raeford. Three sisters, Debbie F. Hendrix, Pam Farnsworth, and Tammy F. Mauer of Fayetteville. One brother, AJ Farnsworth of Mooresville, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the great hospice team that took care of Candice all these months. Their dedication and kindness were gratefully appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the COPD Foundation of your choice and The to help the lives of many.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019