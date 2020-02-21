|
|
Carey Franklin Pierce
Fayetteville—Carey Franklin Pierce, 79, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. He was born September 4, 1940 in Montgomery, AL to Grant and Gustavia Green.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Susan Carson Pierce of the home; two sons, Nathan Pierce of Wilmington, NC and Michael Pierce of Cincinnati, OH; one sister, Maryanne Gillam and her husband Marshall; two granddaughters, Jade and Rachel.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Frank's name to Face to Faith Ministries, P.O. Box 43133, Fayetteville, NC 28309.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020