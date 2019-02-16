|
|
Carita Carr
Stedman—Mrs. Carita Horne Carr, 99, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Debbie Matthis and Dr. Phil Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
She was born June 18, 1919 to Stacy Oates and Maggie Averitt Horne. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dawson Carr. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She loved to read, crochet, doing yard work and spending time with her family. She worked as a Bookkeeper with Cumberland County Public Library.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Carr Mabe (husband, Mark) of Stedman; one son, Dawson Verdery Carr (wife, Bobbi) of West End; one sister, Annette Lockamy of Stedman; six grandchildren, Amy Carita Bradshaw, Larry Carr, Becky Carr Schrodt, Scott Carr, Greg Carr, Laura Mabe; and five great grandchildren.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019