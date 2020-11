Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl H. Personette

Fayetteville—Carl H. Personette, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC. He was born August 7, 1954 in Augsburg, Germany.

Carl is survived by his mother, Hannelore E. Personette; and brothers, William K. Personette and James E. Personette.

You will be missed Rest in Peace.



