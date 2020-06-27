LTC Carl Moore Jordan, Jr. (Ret.)
Fayetteville—LTC Carl Moore Jordan, Jr. (Ret.), 79, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Carl was born February 20, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Carl Moore Jordan, the builder of the Jordan Bridge in 1928 and Mary Louise Baker Jordan. Carl was the third of four children. During his formative years, Carl was active in scouting, achieving the rank of Life Scout and sang in the choir of Ascension Episcopal Church in Norfolk. He participated in the glee club and chorus at Maury High School where he received his high school diploma in 1958.
In 1952, Carl joined the Old Cannon Ball Society of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR). Over time, Carl rose to CAR society president, Virginia state president and national vice president for the Mid-Atlantic Region. He was awarded the Good Citizenship Medal by the Sons of the American Revolution. Membership in CAR significantly influenced Carl's life. Not only did participation in CAR pique his interest in history, it aroused his curiosity in the role his family played throughout history. This interest in genealogy continued throughout his life. He spent countless hours meticulously conducting research in courthouses, cemeteries, and churches throughout the United States. He was an avid reader of historical books and a massive consumer of information that became available on the world wide web. Carl was very generous with his time and talent. He shared his knowledge and research with others attempting to explore their past and helped many organizations expand and maintain their historical records. Carl believed knowing where you came from was important.
Carl entered the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington, Virginia in September 1958, where he studied history and military science. He attained the cadet ranks of corporal, sargeant and color sargeant. He joined the glee club, where he participated in many concerts over the next four years. Carl also joined the VMI fencing team, fencing epee, and eventually served as team co-captain. In 1961, he was a member of the VMI team which participated in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Fencing Championships at Princeton University. In June 1962, Carl graduated from VMI with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, was inducted into the Beta Commission of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, designated a Distinguished Military Graduate, and commissioned second lieutenant in the Regular Army of the United States. In 1970, Carl continued his higher education at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia and was awarded a Master of Business Administration degree in 1971.
In the Army, Carl was first assigned to the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment of the fabled 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Although stationed at Fort Bragg, Carl rented a room from the late Ed and Margaret Grannis who owned the 'castle' on Morganton Rd. Carl knew he needed to live in town if he wanted to meet anyone of good standing. On October 31, 1963, Margaret Grannis introduced him to Ellen Haigh Evans, the daughter of Erasmus Hervey Evans and Katherine Haigh Underwood at their home, the Skibo Farm in Fayetteville. Ellen and Carl were married at MacPherson Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville, on June 12, 1966. They recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
In 1965, Carl began his role as an Intelligence Officer in the United States Army. His assignments included South Korea, Vietnam, two tours at the Pentagon, Germany and finally Fort Huachuca, Arizona before retiring in 1984 after 22 years of service. Carl received many awards and decorations for his outstanding service and valor throughout his military career, principal of which are the Parachute Badge, Expert Infantryman's Badge, the Army Staff Identification Badge, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Upon retirement from the U.S. Army, Carl returned with his family to the greater Fayetteville area, initially settling on a horse farm in Rockfish, NC. Due to the sudden loss of Ellen's parents shortly after returning to NC, he and his family relocated to Fayetteville in 1987 and resided in the home Ellen's parents built in 1966. Carl began work as a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch before assuming the role of treasurer for Saint John's Episcopal Church, Fayetteville, NC. Carl held this position for over a decade. He cherished his time at Saint John's Church as a member of the congregation, as treasurer, and especially as a member of the choir for many, many years.
Throughout his life, Carl was a participating member of many organizations and served as an officer for many. He enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of organizations, such as, Evans Lake Association; The Supper Club; The Cape Fear Assembly; First North Carolina Company, Jamestowne Society; Children and then Sons of the American Revolution; The Society of Descendents of Knights of the Most Noble Order of the Garter; The Somerset Chapter Magna Charta Barons; Order of the Crown of Charlemagne in the United States of America; and Order of First Families of North Carolina.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife Ellen Haigh Evans Jordan; a son, Everard Baker Jordan; a daughter, Katherine Evans Jordan Christiano; a son-in-law Dr. Jose Guilherme Christiano; two grandchildren, Catharine Briley Jordan and Lucas Guilherme Christiano; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Louise Jordan Purvis Viessmann, Frances Ivy Jordan Anthony, and brother Capt. Robert Lucious Jordan, U.S. Navy (ret.).
In order to celebrate Carl's life to the fullest, a memorial service and burial will be held when friends and family can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
