Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111

Carmen Anna Cox

Carmen Anna Cox Obituary
Carmen Anna Cox
Spring Lake—Carmen Anna Cox, age 58, of Spring Lake, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at UNC Hospital.
She was born on September 27, 1960 to the late Raymond Cortis Cox "Buck" and Donnie Vee Fasick Cox. She worked for many years as a social worker.
Carmen is survived by her daughter, Angie Bollinger of Del Mar, California; sister, Sharon Cox Sharpe; brother, Ray W. Cox and wife, Cyndi of Sanford; nieces and nephew, Lori Worrell Mauldin, Evalynn Cox and Caysen Cox; boyfriend, Jack Burnett.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Presnal officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2019
