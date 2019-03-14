Home

Carmie David Woodall

Carmie David Woodall Obituary
Carmie David Woodall
Fayetteville—Retired Sergeant First Class Carmie David Woodall passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Mr. Woodall is survived by his wife Herta D. Woodall of the home. Two sons, Shawn and his wife Tonya Woodall of Tampa, Florida; and Eric Woodall of Enterprise, AL. Two daughters Crystal Dawn Touchette and husband Paul Touchette of Raleigh; as well as Jackie Mae Carr and her husband Wes Carr of Mt. Dora, Florida. He had 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial for Mr. Woodall in Arkansas at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
