Carol Ann Beard Clark
Swansboro — Carol Ann Beard Clark, 75, of Swansboro, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Born in Syracuse, NY on September 23, 1943, she was a daughter of the late George Curtis and Helen Fountain Beard. She worked as an X-Ray Technician in New York and in Fayetteville.
Surviving are her husband, Burdette Henry Clark of the home; two sons, Darren Clark and wife Claudia of Parkton, Todd Clark and wife Chanda of Roxboro; and two grandsons, Nathan Clark and Larry Clark.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local animal .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019