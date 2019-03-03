Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013

Carol Ann Beard Clark


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Beard Clark Obituary
Carol Ann Beard Clark
Swansboro — Carol Ann Beard Clark, 75, of Swansboro, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Born in Syracuse, NY on September 23, 1943, she was a daughter of the late George Curtis and Helen Fountain Beard. She worked as an X-Ray Technician in New York and in Fayetteville.
Surviving are her husband, Burdette Henry Clark of the home; two sons, Darren Clark and wife Claudia of Parkton, Todd Clark and wife Chanda of Roxboro; and two grandsons, Nathan Clark and Larry Clark.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local animal .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now