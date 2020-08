Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Anne (Mattingly) Replinger

Stedman—Carol Anne (Mattingly) Replinger, 73 formerly of Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Carol retired as an Electrician with the Cumberland County, NC school system; and she also was an Electrician Instructor with Fayetteville Technicial Community College.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carleton A. Mattingly and Grace Walsh Mattingly; and her son, Richard "Ricky" Replinger, III.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Conner & husband, James "Buck" Conner, Jr.; grandchildren, Sara Franks & husband, Josh, Chelse Brown, Cody Brown & wife, Summer, Samantha Conner, Caitlyn Everhart & husband, Dylan, Kayla Conner, Adam Seiler, Kirsten Replinger and Richard T. Replinger, IV; brother, Michael Mattingly & wife, Sheila; and sister, Linda Mattingly & husband, Bruce Schuerger.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



