Carol Batten Cottle

Carol Batten Cottle Obituary
Carol Batten Cottle
Spring Lake—Carol Batten Cottle, 58, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Carol was a loving wife and mother with a big heart who would do anything for others.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; mother, Annette Coble of IL; sister, Sheri; daughter, Beth Cottle of Spring Lake; and a grandson, Brennan Cottle of Spring Lake.
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 27, 2019
