Carol Batten Cottle
Spring Lake—Carol Batten Cottle, 58, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Carol was a loving wife and mother with a big heart who would do anything for others.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; mother, Annette Coble of IL; sister, Sheri; daughter, Beth Cottle of Spring Lake; and a grandson, Brennan Cottle of Spring Lake.
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 27, 2019