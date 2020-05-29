Carol Cartrette
Carol Cartrette
Hope Mills—Carol F. Brown Cartrette, 75, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in her home.
Born in New York, NY, Carol was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Brown.
She is survived by her sister, Annie Bozeman; daughter, Angie Stephens; grandchildren, Angela Stephens, Kevin Stephens, and Heather Stephens; great grandchildren, Brianna Stephens, Brayden Lewis, and Gavin Stephens; and special friends, Dee Ann Page, Dakota Jayme Page, and Prince William Cartrette.
The family will receive friends starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Roseboro.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
