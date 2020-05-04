|
|
Carol Johnson Wilson
Fayetteville—Carol Johnson Wilson, 89, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Carol was born September 20, 1930 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Thelma Carter and James Marshall Johnson.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wilson; brothers, A.B. Johnson and Graham Johnson; sister-in-law, Nell Johnson; brother-in-law, Billy Crumpler and a nephew, Robbie Johnson.
Carol retired from Borden Chemical Co. where she was the office manager for many years. She was the organist at Judson Baptist Church for 70 years.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Alma Crumpler; sister-in-law, Anglo Johnson; 4 nephews and 2 nieces; numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Judson Baptist Church, 505 Judson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2020