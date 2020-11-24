Carol Lee Hill
Fayetteville—Surrounded by loved ones, Carol Lee Hill, 82 peacefully passed away at home on November 22, 2020. She was born to Lake and Fronnie Casper Howard on September 8, 1938 in Duplin County, NC.
She was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). She married Charles M. Hill on August 1, 1958 in Albertson, NC. Later, in 1962, they were married in the LDS Bern Switzerland Temple.
She is survived by her husband Charles and four sons, Scott, Keith, Russell, and Daniel.
Two sisters: Nell Cottle and Ruth Fuller. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Howard and Lake Howard, Jr.
She was a devoted mother, homemaker and proud military wife. Over time, she served her church in many capacities including being a worker in the LDS Genealogy Library in Fayetteville and, for seven years, as a worker in the LDS Raleigh North Carolina Temple.
She had a full and rewarding life and was loved deeply by those who knew her. When Charles was stationed near Stuttgart, Germany in the early Sixties and she thoroughly enjoyed that beautiful country and its people. One of her fondest memories was a trip to enchanting Baden-Baden and the beautiful Black Forest areas
Viewing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, November 30, 2020 at the LDS chapel located on Scotty Hill Road, Fayetteville, NC, Following the viewing, there will be a short service for the immediate family only with Bishop Caleb Ngatuvai presiding, the family will then proceed to the Lafayette Memorial Park for a short graveside service.
Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing guidelines will need to be observed. The family regrets that a more fittingly, traditional and deserving service cannot be realized. The warm hugs, loving pats on the back and whispered heart-felt words of condolence, that could otherwise be had, will surely be missed.
