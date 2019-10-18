Home

Carol Marie (Kane) Smith

Carol Marie (Kane) Smith Obituary
Carol Marie (Kane) Smith
Hope Mills—Mrs. Carol Marie (Kane) Smith, 71 passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Oasis Bethany Church of God (7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman), officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 3:50pm Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David Kane and Edna Marie (Jude) Kane; and a brother, David Kane.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Smith of Hope Mills; daughter, Elizabeth Stephens (Chris) of Stedman; son, Frank Smith, Jr. of Stedman; grandchildren, Christine Montgomery (Branden), Theresa Stephens (Dewayne), Jessica Lawson (Jay) and Christopher Stephens; 5 great-granddaughters; sisters, Linda Morrison (Lenny) of Hope Mills and Maryann Bonifant (Bruce) of Concord; nephew and niece, Scott & Candace Bonifant.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
