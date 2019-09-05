|
|
Carol (Brown) Roberts
Fayetteville—Carol Brown Roberts, age 72, of Fayetteville, NC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Magnolia House Retirement Center.
She was born in Black Hawk County, Iowa on April 13, 1947 to the late Frances Eugene Brown and Gloria Inez Kelly Brown. Carol worked in retail sales.
She is survived by her husband Gerald Lee Roberts; daughters Stephanie Roberts of Durham, Cynthia Webb and husband David of Raleigh; brother Thomas Brown and wife Jane of Waterloo, Iowa, sister Susan Jackson of Ohio; and grandchildren Nicholas and John Webb.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM in the funeral home parlor.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019